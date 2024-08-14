Ranking every starting quarterback in the NFL
By Jason Willis
24. Gardner Minshew (Las Vegas Raiders)
One of the most unique players in the NFL, Gardner Minshew has had plenty of ups and downs in his career as he has shifted between both starter and backup with the Jaguars, Eagles, and Colts. Last season, he nearly led Indianapolis to the playoffs after stepping in for the injured Anthony Richardson.
In the off-season, he signed with the Las Vegas Raiders and inserted himself into a quarterback battle with second-year pro Aidan O’Connell. Likely to win the battle as the new coaching staff builds an offense around ball control and easily facilitating the ball to their skill players, Minshew fits the bill.
Of course, he is what he is at this point as a spunky but physically limited passer who you will never win the game because of but also will rarely lose because of. These traits are much more preferred in a backup quarterback but the Raiders don’t have much of a choice this season.
With Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, and a rookie Brock Bowers, there is plenty of firepower here for Minshew to lead a productive offense that compliments an ascending defense. However, expect the Raiders to be firmly in the quarterback market in 2025.