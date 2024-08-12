Reactions to Raiders' preseason game vs. Vikings
By Levi Dombro
A game-winning field goal in the final seconds was the difference between winning and losing for the Las Vegas Raiders in their preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings, but the scoreboard is not what preseason is about. This time is reserved more for the team to get their football conditioning in and get in the flow, figure out positional battles and give young guys a chance to show what they have.
For the Raiders, they achieved all of these goals even if the final score did not end up in their favor. Instead of doing knee-jerk reactions and writing emotionally after a loss, I took a day to soak in the first contest of the Raiders’ 2024 season.
Gardner Minshew pulls further ahead in QB battle
The sentiment coming from training camp in Costa Mesa last week was that Gardner Minshew had a slight edge in the battle for the starting quarterback. Head coach Antonio Pierce, however, elected to give the second-year quarterback, Aidan O’Connell, the starting nod.
O’Connell played well on his first drive, leading the offense to a field goal after starting deep in their own territory. Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy called a great variety of plays to move the ball down the field, mixing in rushes with a handful of different passing looks.
After a good first run by Zamir White to get some breathing room, O’Connell rifled one to Michael Mayer for a first day. He found Jakobi Meyers downfield on the next play, and then again for eight yards on a screen pass. He then found Meyers again for another third-down conversion.
The next play O’Connell moved well out of the pocket but underthrew Tre Tucker before finding Brock Bowers for a first down. White ran the ball down to the two-yard line, but then the redzone woes plagued Las Vegas once again.
A pass sailed to the corner of the endzone and fell to the ground for an incompletion on what looked like a miscommunication, and then Andrus Peat let his defender sprint right past him to sack an oblivious O’Connell, which brought out the field goal unit.
While O’Connell looked good, Minshew looked better, and he finished off drives with touchdowns.
After Alexander Mattison picked up a few yards on first down, Minshew drew the defense offsides and found Tucker downfield on what would have been a free play. He also scrambled for a first-down conversion and found DJ Turner downfield on the next play for a touchdown.
Minshew showed great football IQ and recognition by diagnosing blitzes and taking advantage of free plays. He also showed his mobility well, which is a component that O’Connell does not have in his game yet.
The next possession saw Minshew and his unit overcome a delay of game call to convert a long third down, finding Tucker once again on a deep throw to around the 30-yard line. After a hospital ball thrown to Harrison Bryant, Minshew got it out quickly to Cole Fotheringham for a first down and into the redzone. After finding Ameer Abdullah in the flat to make it first and goal, White finished off the drive with a touchdown rush, and the Raiders led 17-7.
Las Vegas blocked a kick on the next possession and gave the ball to the offense in good field position, and despite a lackluster three and out, Carlson drilled a field goal to make things 20-7.
This was the last possession by either QB in starting contention. Anthony Brown did not have his best showing, as he was sacked repeatedly and failed to lead the team on any real successful drives. He did lead the third unit to a field goal. Carter Bradley handed it off nine times and did not get to show what he was capable of.
Overall, both players did what Pierce asked of them, which was to stay within their ability and take care of the ball. Both scored, but Minshew looked better in tighter spaces near the redzone and scored touchdowns.
Pierce stated today that he wants to decide on who the starter will be at quarterback after the second preseason game. Minshew should start next week against the Cowboys and get a chance to run against a true starting defense with elite players, and hopefully, Davante Adams is back so he gets to do so with a fully loaded offense.