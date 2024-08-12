Reactions to Raiders' preseason game vs. Vikings
By Levi Dombro
Saturday’s disappointments
Dylan Laube did not live up to the billing on Saturday, but that is fine. He was a rookie playing in his first NFL game, and he did not get to play with any linemen who are likely to make the team. He made a few solid moves and had one good run but did not get involved as much as people thought he would be. I think he would be a ton better with the second group.
Chris Smith II was responsible for two of the passing touchdowns allowed by the defense, as he failed to help MJ Devonshire over the top on one and seemed to get beat on a crossing route for the other. Based on his trajectory so far in his career and the lack of buzz around his level of play, I would not be shocked to see him released or on the practice squad.
Both backup quarterbacks were a disappointment, even though almost nobody expected a ton out of them anyways. I heard some good things about Anthony Brown Jr. in camp but he did not look like he belonged on the field, and Carter Bradley never even threw the ball, which may say something about Getsy’s confidence in him to make plays.
What to look for next week
The main thing to look for next week will be consistency. Hopefully, both quarterbacks put together good performances and Bennett continues to look like the corner we all want him to be.
Keep an eye on the right tackle position, as Las Vegas rotated Munford in at LT a bit. DJ Glaze has made some strides at right tackle, but this strategy is more about Peat’s struggles on the left side. If Kolton Miller continues to be sidelined by his injury, I could see Peat being benched and the Raiders rolling with Munford and Glaze.
There are a few players on the edge of the roster that need to have good games next week to keep themselves in contention for a roster spot too, like Kristian Wilkerson, Chris Smith II, Trey Taylor, MJ Devonshire, and Nesta Jade Silvera. All of these players are prime practice squad candidates, but being all homegrown talent, one would hope that they can develop into real players for the Silver and Black.
The Raiders are back in action next Saturday where they host the Dallas Cowboys at Allegiant Stadium.