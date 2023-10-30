Reasons the Las Vegas Raiders will beat the Lions in Week 8
The Las Vegas Raiders have a tough task ahead of them in Week 8, but here, we look at some reasons why they could pull off the upset.
By Brad Weiss
Detroit struggled without David Montgomery vs the Ravens
One of the better running backs in the NFC is David Montgomery, who rushed for over 60 yards in every game he has been healthy in this season. That includes back-to-back 100-yard efforts, but on Monday night, Montgomery is going to miss his second game in a row for the Lions.
That proved large for the Lions last week against Baltimore, as the team struggled to get it going on the ground, and it really affected what they like to do on offense. Las Vegas will have to repeat what the Ravens did to Detroit on defense in Week 8, because if Jared Goff is forced to take over the game with the passing game alone, he could struggle.
Lions rush defense could not get stops vs Baltimore
Staying with the run game, the Raiders need to flip their own script when it comes to what the team has been able to do on the ground. Josh Jacobs looks nothing like the player who led the NFL in rushing yards last season, and a lot of that has to do with team stacking the box against him thanks to the team's inability to take shots downfield.
The Lions run defense struggled against Baltimore in Week 7, allowing better than five yards per carry, so there could be some major running lanes for Jacobs in this one. With Jimmy Garoppolo returning from injury, Jacobs figures to play a major role Monday night, and hopefully, McDaniels can be a bit less obvious with his run calls in this one.