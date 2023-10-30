Reasons the Las Vegas Raiders will beat the Lions in Week 8
The Las Vegas Raiders have a tough task ahead of them in Week 8, but here, we look at some reasons why they could pull off the upset.
By Brad Weiss
Jimmy Garoppolo returning should spark the offense
Whether you like it or not, the Raiders will start Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback on Monday night, as he makes his return following a one-game stint with an injury. Garoppolo has already missed two of the Raiders first seven games due to injury this season, a common theme throughout his NFL career.
Though Garoppolo has struggled, he gives the Raiders the best chance to win the game on Monday night, so his return should spark the offense. One thing we would like to see him do is to throw the ball downfield a bit more, as attacking deep will likely create some much-needed running lanes for running back Josh Jacobs.
If he can do that, the Raiders offense could thrive.
Maxx Crosby will dominate against his childhood team
Maxx Crosby grew up a Lions fan, and this will be his first game playing against his childhood team on Monday night. Crosby is having himself quite a week, as he donated $1 million to Eastern Michigan, and the school will name the football field in his honor.
Crosby is by far the best player the Raiders have on defense, and he should be more than fired up to play in front of his hometown fans. I would expect a monster game out of Crosby, getting Jared Goff off his mark, and helping this Raiders defense to some much-needed turnovers.