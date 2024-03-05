Russell Wilson could be exactly who Davante Adams needs in Las Vegas
The Raiders' QB situation may not be as tricky as it seems.
Now that the Russell Wilson-Denver Broncos split is officially happening, speculation can turn towards where Wilson will end up next. The Broncos are on the hook for almost all of his insanely-large contract, which is obviously good news for anyone that signs him. It also makes him a viable for teams that may be worried about his declining stats, which is good news for a veteran QB who otherwise probably would have had trouble finding a starting job.
And if Wilson wants to go down the petty route, there's no better option than the Las Vegas Raiders, who would give him the ability to try and beat the Broncos twice a year for (presumably) the rest of his career. With Jimmy Garoppolo out of the picture and Aidan O'Connell not exactly franchise QB material, Vegas will more than likely be in the QB market as they try to build a team around Antonio Pierce's vision while convincing star wide receiver Davante Adams that building said roster won't take up the last of his prime.
It's a pairing that's been talked about a lot in the early stages of this offseason, and once again touched upon in a recent ESPN article focused solely on his next steps:
"This is honestly a pretty good fit," the piece says. "The Raiders will explore ways to trade up for a quarterback in the draft -- coach Antonio Pierce has an affinity for Jayden Daniels from their Arizona State days -- but moving from No. 13 to the top three is an arduous task. The Raiders have not been linked to the Cousins and Mayfield free agencies. It is perhaps notable that Wilson listed Las Vegas as one of his four preferred destinations amid talk of a trade from Seattle in 2021. He would relish the chance to play with Davante Adams, too."
Throughout his career, Wilson's almost always had a top wide receiver to throw to – first it was Tyler Lockett in Seattle, and then Courtland Sutton with the Broncos. Finishing his career with Adams – who proved last year that he's still able to put up huge numbers without a MVP-candidate QB throwing him the ball – would make a ton of sense. It's hard to imagine that a decision is coming anytime soon – from all reports, the veteran QB market will be especially slow to develop this year – but when the time comes for it, getting Wilson and Adams together in Vegas for the last few years of their careers wouldn't be the worst short-term plan.