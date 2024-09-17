Should Las Vegas Raiders wait for next Manning to be their franchise quarterback?
By Nick Popio
Texas freshman Arch Manning dazzled in his first real action as a Longhorn filling in for the injured Quinn Ewers. The competition wasn't playoff caliber, but he displayed speed that his uncles never did throughout their entire careers. He hit 21 mph. The only problem with him is that drooling NFL franchises like the Las Vegas Raiders will have to wait until at least 2026 for him to declare for the draft.
Manning is on the right path to becoming the next can't-miss prospect at the most important position in the sport. He would be in a battle with a handful of other quarterbacks to be the top one drafted in 2026, however. For all we know, the Raiders could have their eyes on his teammate (Ewers) in 2025 or someone else in free agency.
The 2025 draft doesn't have a definitive No. 1 overall pick, let alone a quarterback yet. Waiting for Manning could turn out to be the safest pick in the 2026 selection process. Raider Nation would be in agreement for once about Manning being the savior of the franchise to take them back to the Super Bowl.
A marriage between Manning and the Raiders would be marquee headlines for everyone involved. He would be an instant fan favorite and follow his father's and uncles' footsteps to superstardom. He could be used in commercials, television shows and even be the next face of the league kind of like Peyton was.
This is assuming that he develops like he is supposed to and comes out in 2026. He still has to prove that he can be the starting quarterback for a major college program that has to go through SEC powerhouses like Alabama, Georgia and others. The Manning genes just don't seem to miss when it comes to playing quarterback at any level though.
The expectation for Manning will be to win the Heisman before he leaves college and win a national championship. He may get to check one of those boxes in January 2025, while he'll be the favorite for the other one once Ewers departs and he becomes the permanent starter.
With the time nearing the Raiders should start building draft capital to keep their options open. Just imagine the reactions if this actually happens. Raider Nation would be in a frenzy like never before. The patience of losing would be worth it to have a Manning in a Silver and Black uniform for his career.
It's never too early to start pondering because the temptation is so enticing. For now, Gardner Minshew is playing about as well as you could ask for through two weeks. The proof is in his never-say-die attitude that was on display in the Baltimore win. If he keeps playing at this level, then he'll get a contract extension and keep a stranglehold on the role, but he can also still be a backup if the Raiders can get their hands on Manning in the distant future.