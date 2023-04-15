Fansided
Just Blog Baby
Home/Las Vegas Raiders News

Should the Las Vegas Raiders trade for QB Trey Lance?

Las Vegas Raiders v San Francisco 49ers
Las Vegas Raiders v San Francisco 49ers / Michael Zagaris/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
3 of 3
Next
Raiders possible target Trey Lance
Las Vegas Raiders v San Francisco 49ers / Michael Zagaris/GettyImages

Should the Raiders trade for Trey Lance?

Why it does not make sense

Pick No. 38 overall is nothing to turn your nose up about, as it is elite draft capital, and the Raiders need to use it on a player that can help them right away. After a terrible six-win season in his debut with the Silver and Black, Josh McDaniels goes into 2023 on a short leash, no matter what the organization may be saying.

That selection has to be used on a defensive player that can help them right away, or even an offensive lineman that can come in and start at one of the guard spots in 2023. Trading it away with net the Raiders a talent like Lance, but it would also mean that they would pick at No. 7 overall, and then not again until pick No. 70.

Next. Raiders 2023 Draft positions of need. dark

The truth is, while Lance is obviously a talented quarterback in terms of his physical gifts, he has yet to prove he can play the position at the next level with any kind of consistency. Yes, a second-round pick seems a bit cheap for a potential long-term option at the most important position in sports, but until Lance proves he can be that, Las Vegas should stick to what they have, and used a Day 3 pick on a quarterback this April.

facebooktwitterreddit