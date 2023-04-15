Should the Las Vegas Raiders trade for QB Trey Lance?
Why it does not make sense
Pick No. 38 overall is nothing to turn your nose up about, as it is elite draft capital, and the Raiders need to use it on a player that can help them right away. After a terrible six-win season in his debut with the Silver and Black, Josh McDaniels goes into 2023 on a short leash, no matter what the organization may be saying.
That selection has to be used on a defensive player that can help them right away, or even an offensive lineman that can come in and start at one of the guard spots in 2023. Trading it away with net the Raiders a talent like Lance, but it would also mean that they would pick at No. 7 overall, and then not again until pick No. 70.
The truth is, while Lance is obviously a talented quarterback in terms of his physical gifts, he has yet to prove he can play the position at the next level with any kind of consistency. Yes, a second-round pick seems a bit cheap for a potential long-term option at the most important position in sports, but until Lance proves he can be that, Las Vegas should stick to what they have, and used a Day 3 pick on a quarterback this April.