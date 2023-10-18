Should the Las Vegas Raiders entertain trading for Kirk Cousins?
With the struggles and injury concerns of Jimmy Garoppolo and the uncertainty of a reliable backup, it would be wise if the Raiders tested the waters on a hypothetical trade for the veteran gunslinger.
By Nick Popio
While the Raiders are pondering who to start in Chicago for Week 7, the trade deadline is looming and the name of Kirk Cousins has been floated around on the block. Jimmy Garoppolo could miss Sunday with his back issue, so Josh McDaniels will have an interesting choice to make after the win over New England last weekend.
When it comes to the Raiders quarterback position behind Garoppolo, there are two names: veteran Brian Hoyer and rookie Aidan O'Connell.
Brian Hoyer performed admirably against his former team. Some have exclaimed that he has already played better than Garoppolo with his seldom snaps. Others believe that the rookie should get another look for the future.
Nonetheless, the Bears will be without their inconsistent signal caller for the showdown as well making it a very winnable matchup for Las Vegas.