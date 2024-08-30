Summer Scouting: Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders
By Jason Willis
With the college football season underway, the fireworks have already begun as Georgia Tech upset the tenth-ranked Florida State Seminoles in Dublin, Ireland. On Thursday, the games continued, with the highlight being the Bison of North Dakota State facing off with the Buffaloes in Colorado. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders was surely one of the biggest stars on the field.
Sanders, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, was immediately a star in high school who would eventually commit to Jackson State where his father was the head coach. His close friend and number one high school recruit in the country Travis Hunter would follow suit.
Following two dominant seasons as the Tigers' starting quarterback, Sanders would once again follow his father after he was named the new head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. Last season would be his first in Boulder and the team would get off to a fast start despite being one of the worst in the country the year prior.
Alas, despite winning their first three games, they would finish with a record of just 4-8. Sanders recorded 3,230 passing yards to go along with 31 total touchdowns. Heading into the 2024 season, he is considered one of the top prospects in the NFL Draft and +400 to be the first player taken. Is he worthy of such high praise?