Summer Scouting: Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders
By Jason Willis
Shedeur Sanders Strengths
First and foremost it is a joy to watch Shedeur Sanders throw the football due to his mechanics which are about as crisp as they get. His footwork is consistent within the pocket and he delivers the ball with a smooth and quick throwing motion. It is clear that he grew up in an NFL family and has been receiving top-flight coaching from a young age.
When throwing the ball, he does so with an arm that is legitimately juiced. Despite the quick and snappy release, he can generate high-end velocity that allows him to test any window on the field, something he certainly takes advantage of, especially in the intermediate area of the field.
His ball placement in these areas of the field is great as well. When choosing to drive the ball, he typically does a good job of setting his receivers up to get some good yards after the catch. The Buffalos run a ton of swing passes out of the backfield where he showcases this as well.
While Sanders is certainly more than happy to operate as a drop-back passer, he is also a good athlete for the position who surprises teams when he chooses to take off and run. He could certainly be used in the designed run game, even though he did not do so much at Colorado.