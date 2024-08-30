Summer Scouting: Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders
By Jason Willis
Shedeur Sanders Weaknesses
Of course, the most glaring knock on Sanders isn’t even something that happens on the field as both his, and his father's, behavior off the field has been the source of much criticism. Routinely disparaging both former and current teammates, he does not always conduct himself in a manner consistent with an NFL quarterback.
The presence of Deion Sanders is interesting as well. He appears to be very selective of where his son plays going forward and he has not played for anyone but his father in quite some time.
On the field, Sanders has some of the worst pocket presence ever displayed by a legitimate NFL Draft prospect. More often than not, he chooses to drift backward, away from the pocket, several yards into the backfield. While this sometimes leads to huge plays, it also ends with some awful, indefensible sacks.
If he cannot learn to stay in the pocket and find his escape lanes, he simply cannot be drafted in the first round.
His downfield passing was also a point of weakness for Sanders last season. Although he has plenty of arm strength to make these throws, he was attempting to throw with too much touch and was sacrificing accuracy in the process. If he can incorporate the velocity he displays to other areas of the field here, then he can quickly turn this weakness of his game into a strength.