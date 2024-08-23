Summer Scouting: Florida State QB D.J. Uiagalelei
By Jason Willis
If the members of Raider Nation have learned anything over the pre-season, the team is in dire need of a franchise quarterback. Both Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell look the part of quality backups and have inspired almost no confidence in the fanbase.
For those looking for a young future of the franchise, college football season is nearly upon us. Games kick off this weekend as we start the process of seeing which teams will fit into the new, expanded playoff but as is typical for "week zero" it's a pretty thin slate of games.
As far as draft-eligible quarterbacks are concerned, new Florida State passer D.J. Uiagalelei is the most intriguing. For those who follow high school recruiting, "DJU" is hardly a new name as a five-star who committed to Clemson and was expected to continue the school's lineage of first-round quarterbacks such as Trevor Lawrence and Deshaun Watson.
Instead, Uiagalelei never quite found success at Clemson as was eventually benched before transferring to Oregon State last season where he threw for a career-high 2,638 yards and 21 touchdowns. After the dissolution of the Pac-12, he would transfer to Florida State.
With the Seminoles expected to be one of the country's best teams, they will be on every college football fan's television this Saturday. So what does their starting quarterback bring to the table?