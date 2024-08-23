Summer Scouting: Florida State QB D.J. Uiagalelei
By Jason Willis
Strengths:
The first thing that every evaluator is sure to love about Uiagalelei is his prototypical size for the position. At 6-foot-4 and 255 pounds, he has plenty of mass to protect himself against the violent hits seen in the NFL game. This size is a benefit to him in the run game as well where Oregon State often used him as a bulldozing style runner between the tackles.
Easily the best trait Uiagalelei has as a passer is the natural arm talent he possesses. He generates easy arm strength capable of stretching the field with ease in addition to delivering the ball with elite velocity to all levels of the field.
Overall, Uiagalelei is a smart passer who understands the concepts he is being asked to run and he maintains a level of aggressiveness that forces the defense to respect him. With stops all across the country with Clemson, Oregon State, and now Florida State, he is no stranger to learning new offenses.