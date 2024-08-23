Summer Scouting: Florida State QB D.J. Uiagalelei
By Jason Willis
Weaknesses:
Unfortunately, Uiagalelei is an incredibly inaccurate passer. To all areas of the field, he struggles not only with his overall ball placement, where he rarely gives his receivers the ability to make plays after the catch but even throwing catchable passes appears to be a difficult part of his game. Heading into his senior season, he must become a more accurate passer.
Mechanically, Uiagalelei creates issues for himself as well. He throws the ball with a large, looping throwing motion that wastes precious time while also allowing the defense a hair longer to make a play on the ball, despite his strong arm.
This strong arm can also be a detriment to him at times as he is a true one-speed thrower. Uiagalelei intends to throw the ball through his receiver on every play and rarely demonstrates the ability to throw the ball with the requisite touch required of him.
Furthermore, the future Seminole is often too aggressive for his own good. While a quarterback who is willing to take chances is often looked at as a positive, Uiagalelei is more adjacent to outright recklessness which is a terrible quality to have as a passer. Fortunately, this part of his game can be refined.