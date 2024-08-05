This rookie is the biggest early surprise at Raiders training camp so far
Every year, like clockwork, some lowercase g-guy becomes an uppercase-g guy during training camp. They don't always pan out in the longterm, but one of the true joys of the NFL preseason is the unbridled optimism that one surprise training camp star can bring. And reader, the Raiders have their guy: rookie running back Dylan Laube.
Maybe the attention Laube's getting shouldn't be all that surprising after all. Despite being drafted in the sixth round this year, Laube got a fair bit of attention for a running back out of New Hampshire. During his time with the Wildcats, he was named an All-American multiple times, was a team captain, and led the FCS in all-purpose yards per game in multiple seasons. Draft analysts loved his fit with the Raiders, and through the first couple weeks of camp, the reviews have continued to glow. Here's what Vic Tafur, the Raiders beat writer for The Athletic, had to say in a recent camp observation piece ($$$).
"As for Laube, the rookie out of New Hampshire had been getting work on third downs even before veteran backup Ameer Abdullah missed practice Friday."
Getting third-down reps ahead of healthy vets is, at the very least, somewhat notable. It's not like the Raiders' running back room is full of All-Pros, so it's not hard to imagine a world where Laube finds a role for himself and plays his way onto the field this year. The Athletic isn't the only outlet that's come away from these early practices impressed by Laube, either. Here's a blurb from Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
"Laube is still in the Raiders’ special teams plans — he could be their primary kickoff returner — but the work he is getting in base and situational offense could open a door to more playing time than initially expected."
It's probably not all that wise to crown anyone before the first preseason game, but it's hard not to feel excited about Laube right now. Also, pessimism is for the birds. The Dylan Laube hype train is here. Just think about how smug you'll get to be in November when he's carrying your fantasy team.