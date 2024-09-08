Tom Brady gets big update on Raiders ownership bid ahead of Week 1
By Austin Boyd
It's been over a year since we knew that Tom Brady was trying to buy an ownership stake in the Las Vegas Raiders, but it's been a long and complicated process for the legendary quarterback. The NFL has had some apprehension about letting Brady into the owner's club, mainly due to the fact that he'll be working as a color commentator for FOX Sports.
Commentators get a lot of access to the teams they're covering and that becomes a problem when a commentator has a vested interest in one team winning games. However, it appears that the NFL is finally getting over some hurdles. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Brady could be approved soon.
"Sources say his approval as a limited partner could be voted on and approved by league ownership as early as October, but there is also a possibility it is done at the December labor seminar and Special League Meeting," Rapoport wrote. "Either way, the expectation is that Brady's approval is final by the time the 2024 season concludes."
Sounds like Brady doesn't have any plans to back out of trying to own the Raiders despite the complications with his broadcasting career. It's not easy for a player to get ownership in a team so he's going to take advantage of the rare opportunity.
NFL owners might not like but they also can't so obviously keep Brady away for political reasons. Regardless, the quarterback is likely to be a part owner in the Raiders soon and it'll be interesting to see how he balances that with being a commentator. FOX mainly covers the NFC so he won't have to cover many if any Raiders games.
It's hard to see how this will be a big issue and Brady will likely play things safe and won't be giving any secrets to the Raiders.