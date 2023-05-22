Tom Brady becoming a part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders is best-case scenario for Mark Davis
By Brad Weiss
After weeks of speculation, news broke on Monday that the paperwork had been filed for Tom Brady to become part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.
For years, the rumors swirled around the Raiders franchise that the team was going to go out and get him to replace Derek Carr as their starting quarterback. While that never happened during his playing days, Brady is apparently heading to the Raiders in retirement, as according to Sports Illustrated, paperwork has been filed for him to become part-owner of the franchise.
Of course, Brady was a part of one of the biggest plays in Raiders history, as the Tuck Rule Game changed the fortunes of both the Silver and Black, and the New England Patriots. Brady and the Pats would form a dynasty after that game, winning numerous championships, while the Raiders have been to the playoffs only three times since that fateful day.
Now, pending approval, Brady will try and win some titles with the Raiders, and him being a minority owner is a best-case scenario for team owner Mark Davis. Brady is the gold standard when it comes to the NFL, as he not only won more Super Bowls than any other player in league history, but also brings an air about him to the franchise.
Raiders landing Tom Brady a best-case scenario for Mark Davis
With Brady on board, the room gets a bit brighter when it comes to signing free agents, as you have to think he will be involved in some capacity. Also, the ability to come to an organization in which Brady has his fingerprints will be luring to free agents, as he has a history of winning, and hopefully the franchise enables him to be involved in personnel decisions.
Davis has no children of his own, so by adding Brady to the ownership, the team could be passed down eventually to arguably the best football player in NFL history. Brady becoming a Raider is great for the franchise on many levels, and hopefully he brings some of his winning touch to the Silver and Black.