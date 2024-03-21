Tom Brady reportedly isn't going to be joining Raiders ownership any time soon
It sounds like things aren't set in stone quite yet.
For about a year now, Tom Brady's eventual ownership stake in the Raiders has been discussed as a sure thing. Since retiring after the 2023 season, it's been well known that it was on Brady's radar, and he was expected to become a part of the Raiders' ownership group in the near future. But for a variety of different reasons, that process has dragged on – and now, according to a new report from the Washington Post, it sounds like things are very much still up in the air.
NFL owners don't plan to vote on Brady ownership bid
According to the report, there isn't expected to be any vote on his status at this week's Owner's Meetings:
"NFL team owners are unlikely to take a vote at next week’s annual league meeting to approve Tom Brady’s bid to become a part owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, two people familiar with the owners’ deliberations said Tuesday ... " the report states. " ... some owners have concerns about conflicts of interest arising from Brady holding an ownership stake in the Raiders while serving as an analyst on broadcasts of NFL games for Fox, according to one of the people with knowledge of the deliberations and two others familiar with the owners’ views."
Brady is set to join Fox's #1 booth this fall, the first year of a 10-year, $375 million contract he signed with the TV network after retiring. Any ownership stake he had in the Raiders would have to be approved by 24 of the league's 32 owners, and the report went on to quote a source saying it was time for Brady and the Raiders to "fish or cut bait." It even states that the NFL's finance committee, which is in charge of reviewing the process, voiced concerns to the league regarding the type of deal that Brady was getting.
The NFL Owner's meeting goes from March 24th to March 27th in Orlando, FL.