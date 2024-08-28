Tom Telesco talks Raiders roster decisions
By Austin Boyd
After an eventful offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders have their 53-man roster. General manager Tom Telesco has overseen many roster cut-down days but this was his first one with the Raiders.
Notably, the team's roster is set to be very young, especially on defense. Telesco doesn't think that's a problem.
"[A] lot of these guys aren't going to have big roles this year, but they may have a small role," Telesco said in a press conference. "And who knows, as we get later into the year, when we get past Halloween and get toward Thanksgiving where they're not really rookies anymore and they may take on a bigger role.
"But it's really important, especially in a salary cap world, to have a good base of young players coming up through your system. ... It's just a starting point of where they are, not close to where the end point is, but this is where we are right now."
Though many young players made the roster, Telesco expects things to remain fluid for a while. He made it clear that he's not done tinkering with the roster quite yet.
"I think for a lot of the guys, for the younger players that are fighting for a spot, I think they probably feel good today. But the nature of this business, it's a day-to-day league for all of us," Telesco said. "Just never know how long it's going to last. You can't really sit back, put your feet up and celebrate that. You've got to get ready for the next practice. In professional football, everybody's looking to take somebody's job at some point. So, right now, everybody's goal is now the opening game.
"It's no longer about training camp and preseason games, but it's getting ready for the Chargers."
The Raiders roster has some major question marks and it's odd they kept seven linebackers. It's possible that the roster will look a bit different by the time the team plays the Chargers in Week 1 and there will continue to be adjustments throughout the season.