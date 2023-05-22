Top 3 position groups for the Las Vegas Raiders entering 2023 OTAs
By Brad Weiss
The 2023 Las Vegas Raiders will hit the field on Monday, as they are one of 20 teams that will kick off their 2023 OTA schedule. For the Silver and Black, the hope is to rebound from a dismal 2022 campaign, one that not only brought a ton of losses, but also a bunch of change within the organization.
This offseason was focused around improving the defense, the offensive line, and moving on from Derek Carr. Here, we look at the top-3 position groups for the Las Vegas Raiders entering OTAs.
Raiders are strong at the Tight End position
One of the bigger moves of the offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders came in the form of a trade, as they dealt tight end Darren Waller to the New York Giants for pick No. 100 in the 2023 NFL Draft. That trade left a gaping hole at the position, one they filled before the draft with veterans Austin Hooper and OJ Howard.
During the draft, they tripled-down on the position group, trading up on Day 2 to select Michael Mayer from Notre Dame at pick No. 35 overall. Mayer is a perfect tight end for Josh McDaniels's system, and with veterans like Howard and Hooper with him, he is in a great position to have a real impact in Year 1.