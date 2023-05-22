Top 3 position groups for the Las Vegas Raiders entering 2023 OTAs
By Brad Weiss
Raiders Defensive End group could be elite in 2023
Holding the No. 7 overall pick, the Las Vegas Raiders went after the best player available, instead of filling an immediate need. Though a guy like Jalen Carter or Christian Gonzalez could have been more of a need-filler, Tyree Wilson from Texas Tech was the pick, a player considered one of the top-3 defensive prospects in this year's draft class.
Wilson will help improve a position group that already is headlined by a bonafide superstar in Maxx Crosby. Madd Maxx has terrorized NFL offenses since being a fourth-round pick of the franchise back in 2019, and will now have even more help in the pass rush with the addition of Wilson.
Chandler Jones played better down the stretch for the Raiders before getting injured in 2022, and he will be back for another go-around in 2023. Crosby and Jones should be able to help Wilson along, and when you consider the position group also has Jordan Willis and Malcolm Koonce, you have to think they could be one of the best units in football.