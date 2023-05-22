Top 3 position groups for the Las Vegas Raiders entering 2023 OTAs
By Brad Weiss
Raiders Wide Receiver could be the best in football
The biggest move of the 2022 offseason was the trade for Davante Adams, and he proceeded to set the Raiders single-season receiving yards record in Year 1. Adams headlines a talented group of wide receivers in Las Vegas, including Hunter Renfrow (for now), Jakobi Meyers, and Phillip Dorsett to name a few.
Meyers and Dorsett have experience in McDaniels's offense from their time in New England, and Renfrow caught over 100 balls from Derek Carr two seasons ago. There are rumors that he could be headed out the door via release or trade after June 1, so this position group could look a lot different by the end of next week.
When you have a talent like Adams, you are going to be special at the position, but when you take into consideration the talent he now has around him in Las Vegas, it should lighten his load a bit. The Raiders have incredible weapons on offense, and if Jimmy Garoppolo can stay healthy enough to share the wealth, it could be an offense that is very tough to stop.