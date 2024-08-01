Training Camp Day 6: Offense bounces back in front of star-studded audience
By Levi Dombro
Players' Perspective
A handful of players were available for the media after practice once again, and this time it was Tre'Von Moehrig, AJ Cole, Daniel Carlson and Ameer Abdullah.
Moehrig said nothing of particular interest, he seems very focused on the football aspect of his job. He praised the young tight ends a bit and his safety partner, Marcus Epps, but nothing else groundbreaking happened in his interview.
Specialists Cole and Carlson were characters, as usual. Carlson talked a good bit about how the team is preparing for the changing kickoff rules, echoing some of the sentiments that coach McMahon did. Cole and Carlson have their ongoing good-natured competitions and trash talk going back and forth during media appearances which is always entertaining.
Abdullah set the tone when talking about the rookies in the building, saying, "We have a rule here- you're a rookie in the meetings, you're a rookie in the meal room, but when you step in that ring, it's all fair game." He also took the time to give credit to some of the rookies, notably Bowers, Laube, and DJ Glaze. Abdullah did joke about the rookies and their (lack of) ability to sing, saying that "Thank God they found football".
This group is getting after it on the field but not taking things too seriously off of it, which is great. The whole Costa Mesa experience seems to be working wonders for this group, which is constantly referred to as "tight-knit." I hope the next few days of camp leading up to the first preseason game on August 10th are equally as productive as today was, and I can't wait to see these guys in action soon.