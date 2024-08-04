Training Camp Day 7: Offense continues to build momentum
By Levi Dombro
Players' Perspective
Adam Butler spoke to the media in Costa Mesa on Friday along with Byron Young, DJ Glaze, and Dylan Laube.
Butler spoke candidly about his contract situation, stating that without getting into the details, his "goal ... is to get a better one ... maybe I haven't earned it yet". With all the players holding out around the league, it is refreshing to hear a featured player on the Raiders state that they want to go play and earn a contract rather than feeling entitled to one and withholding their abilities in order to get it. It shouldn't bother fans that Butler is aiming to get a bigger contract, because all that means is that he wants to perform at a higher level, which is sure to help the team win.
He went on to discuss his role and what he expects from himself, saying bluntly, once again, that "I want people to know that I'm here. I don't want to go back to being a third-down guy. I want to be an every-down guy." Butler is cut from the right cloth to be a Raiders defender under Antonio Pierce. He is truthful when he speaks, he is highly motivated, and he hears the outside noise and channels it. With how he is approaching this season, I would not be shocked to see him put together an even more impressive campaign than he did a season ago.
Byron Young spoke in a similar fashion to the media members at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Friday afternoon. He made the comment that "being drafted, I felt like something was owed to me" but he has matured since feeling this way, acknowledging that "that is not the case ... I don't deserve anything, I have to come in and work every day." These comments may seem like obvious revelations, but for a highly-touted recruit who played his college ball at Alabama, it is not uncommon for players to feel this way. Young is still learning a lot in this league as a second-year player, and with this mindset, hopefully, he will grow into the player the Raiders drafted him to be.
Glaze seems very happy to be a Raider and relished the opportunity to run with and against the first groups. He has no expectations for the season and is focused on improving, which is exactly what the team needs from him.
Last but not least, the talk of camp, rookie RB Dylan Laube spoke to the media. Simply put, he is a confident young player. Why wouldn't he be? Every player, coach, and media member has been gushing about him since he stepped foot on the field. But for Laube, this is business as usual. He said that on the first day of camp, he realized that, "'Yeah, I belong here' and it has been business since". These are powerful words coming from a sixth-round running back that played FCS football. Usually, this confidence is reserved for the high-level quarterbacks and wide receivers picked early in the draft, but I love that Laube carries himself this way.
Laube went on when asked about his best qualities as a player. He said that he is "more of a receiving back" and that "getting a matchup with a [line]backer is super important". He feels this way because he thinks he "can win every single time". If Laube is all that he is billed to be, then I feel bad for opposing linebackers. On third down, they'll have their hands full trying to guard both Bowers and Laube, and we haven't even mentioned a guy like Michael Mayer yet.
This offense is far from where it wants or needs to be, but the Raiders have all the pieces to be successful on that side of the ball. The team is back in action on Saturday for an evening scrimmage in Costa Mesa.