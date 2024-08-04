Training Camp Day 8: Gardner Minshew makes a statement in team scrimmage
By Levi Dombro
Head coach Antonio Pierce upped the ante on Saturday night. Instead of a regular padded practice like the team is used to at this point in the offseason, he let the players loose in Costa Mesa by hosting a scrimmage. By loose, I mean that guys were knocking each other's helmets off and the quarterback was allowed to be hit, which is almost unheard of in the NFL.
The Raiders don't have a joint practice scheduled, so the team decided to go after each other at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex, and the cream rose to the top. Davante Adams was still absent due to the birth of his son, and the offensive line is still missing two projected starters in Kolton Miller and Jackson Powers-Johnson. However, the defense absolutely dominated in what has been the most realistic depiction of football so far in the preseason.
Gardner Minshew got the start in Saturday's scrimmage, and while the defense did outperform the offense dramatically as a group, Minshew made a serious case to be the opening day starter.
The scrimmage
There has been tons of excitement surrounding the new kickoff rule that the NFL implemented this offseason, and for a franchise that has not returned a kick for a touchdown since 2012, the Raiders should be chomping at the bit for an opportunity. Luckily, Jack Jones provided a spark in this realm almost instantly.
The offense-defense portion of the scrimmage began with Maxx Crosby slamming Minshew to the ground for a sack, and just plays later, Robert Spillane knocked off Zamir White's helmet with a booming hit. Minshew did not flinch, however, as he fought back and led the team to the goal line as he scrambled out of the pocket away from a pursuing Crosby.
Minshew threw two touchdowns on the day and only one interception. His two touchdowns were to WR DJ Turner, who has made more of an impact offensively than most would expect, and TE Harrison Bryant.
After two completions to undrafted free agent WR Ramel Keyton, the first touchdown of the day for the offense was Minshew's throw to Bryant. Minshew also found Turner and Dylan Laube for completions on a separate drive before finding Keyton once again. He has been impressive the last few days and could be playing his way into a roster spot.
Minshew's lone interception of the day was a result of a drop by Tre Tucker, who continues to struggle in camp after a solid outing on Friday. Jack Jones came up with the pick.
Aidan O'Connell struggled, plain and simple. He did complete passes to Michael Mayer and Tucker early, but the offense stalled and settled for a 50-yard field goal attempt, which was missed. On another drive, he floated a ball into a crowd and Isaiah Pola-Mao came up with the interception.
On a later drive, O'Connell had some early success again, finding Mayer and Alex Bachman for completions, but the drive ended in disaster once again.
Minshew dominated the quarterback battle today after beginning the scrimmage with the first team, and the team has to feel like he is the frontrunner at this point.
Rookie OT DJ Glaze got reps with the first team at right tackle according to Vic Tafur, which may shock some people because many thought Thayer Munford Jr. had the position locked down. The offensive line was penalized for holding at least one time, and the quarterbacks were sacked at least three times.
Rookie Decamerion Richardson made a nice play as well, with Tafur reporting that O'Connell targeted Tucker in the redzone but Richardson was able to get his hands on the ball. Isaiah Pola-Mao was also impressive for the secondary today, grabbing an interception and making a few big plays otherwise.
Tyree Wilson put together a great day, as he sacked O'Connell and also forced him to throw it away another time.
To nobody's shock, Crosby was a game wrecker. He even drew comparisons to Aaron Donald today, which fans have to be pleased with.
A few players on the brink of the roster made big plays today too, and rookie Trey Taylor made some noise, albeit running with the third group. Webb also forced a fumble according to Levi Edwards of Raiders.com.
While Daniel Carlson did miss a 50-yard field goal attempt, AJ Cole seems to be in midseason form.
Overall, it was a relatively disappointing day for the offense, as only two touchdowns and three turnovers are not going to win games in the NFL. Thankfully, the defense balled out and the team grabbed a special teams touchdown, but the other side of the token is that the team gave up a special teams touchdown.
As I continue to say with team scrimmages, every positive play for one side of the ball or one player means a negative one for the other, so it is about give and take. The offense gave more than they took today, and that is an issue. There is plenty of time to get where they want to be, but in the first real football-like setting today, they underperformed.