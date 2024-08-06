Training Camp Day 9: Unlikely Raiders drawing praise ahead of preseason
By Levi Dombro
After a hard-hitting Raiders team scrimmage on Saturday evening in Costa Mesa, the team took Sunday completely off to rest their bodies. They were back in action today at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex, but returned to more of an OTA-style practice without pads.
Head coach Antonio Pierce spoke with the media before Monday's practice, acknowledging multiple under-the-radar players and addressing a few of the burning questions that have surrounded training camp.
Pierce's presser
The media wasted no time asking the first-year head coach about the quarterback situation and if either of the players had separated themselves as the starter. Pierce responded that, "we can't sit there and say somebody has won yet" and that while "they've both had good moments," neither has proven they are the one yet.
Pierce added that Gardner Minshew has had "several days now where he has made some plays" but he is worried about the "turnovers that show up that we don't want to happen." Minshew did turn it over one time in the team scrimmage but the report said that it came as a result of Tre Tucker's drop, which puts the blame on Tucker and not Minshew.
When speaking about O'Connell, Pierce said that he throwing the ball accurately but there have been a handful of drops by receivers that are not his fault. Pierce does not blame the quarterbacks for the sluggish offensive play thus far, as he believes the entire offense needs to improve as well. To me, it seems that Pierce wants O'Connell to be the starter, but he has not performed at that level yet. I trust him to make the right decision for the team, however, even if he prefers one guy stepping up over the other.
As it pertains to the preseason contest on Saturday, August 10th, Pierce said that he has not decided which quarterback will take the first snap, but "both will play a legit quarter." While preseason is always exciting because it is the first taste of Raiders football in months, this year is especially intriguing because fans will see the starters a whole month earlier than they are used to.
There are a few borderline roster players who have stood out so far to coach Pierce, among them are wide receivers DJ Turner, Ramel Keyton and Kristian Wilkerson. These three have really brought it in the last few days during Davante Adams' absence, making their cases to be on the 53-man roster stronger.
Turner is considered by Pierce to be one of the best special teams players in the league and has made great strides in the receiving so that certainly bolsters his chances. Pierce also specifically requested that Keyton get more reps with the second unit, so he has climbed the ladder a bit as well despite some drops earlier in camp. Wilkerson is still finding his role according to the head coach, and it could come down to who is best on special teams.
Two mid-round draft picks were discussed as well. Fourth-round CB Decamerion Richardson drew praise from AP about his size, his play, and his toughness. He has been "lights out" on special teams which is promising because although he may not be a starting corner this year, he is finding a way to contribute. Third-round offensive tackle DJ Glaze was the other young player who, according to Pierce, earned more reps with the first team because he went out and made plays.
"It's all about competition," said the coach, who has preached this very notion all offseason. Many thought Thayer Munford Jr. had the starting RT spot locked down, but no position is safe on this Raiders team. Glaze is progressing quickly and eager to line up against the best defensive players on the team. His versatility is also intriguing to both AP and the rest of the staff.
Pierce had no update on the injury status of Jackson Powers-Johnson or Kolton Miller, but Jalen Guyton did get activated from the PUP list today.