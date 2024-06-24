Raiders' most surprising standout from OTAs revealed
By Austin Boyd
One thing that everybody knows about the Las Vegas Raiders is that they love speed. Even with former team owner Al Davis no longer around, his son Mark has inherited his love for fast players. That's why Tre Tucker needs to be a player to watch.
The 2023 third-round pick might be the fastest player on the team, but had a limited impact during his rookie year. He did show a knack for getting open, but holding onto the ball was a struggle. However, he appears to be a new player this offseason.
Tucker has earned rave reviews from coaches and teammates, and now the media is starting to catch on. ESPN's Paul Gutierrez named Tucker as the player who surprised him the most during OTAs.
"Tucker, a 5-foot-9, 185-pound speedster drafted in the third round last year, looked like a different player after catching 19 passes for 331 yards and two TDs as a rookie," Gutierrez wrote. "'Don't look at the size, don't mention that,' Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said of Tucker, in competition to be Las Vegas' No. 3 WR, behind Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers."
This is the time of year when wide receivers always start to stand out. The history of the Raiders is replete with wide receivers who looked amazing in practice only for them not to do much on Sundays. However, Tucker proved last year that he can at least be a dangerous deep threat.
Plus, Davante Adams has previously raved about his work ethic. If you have all the phsyical tools to go with an elite work ethic, you're typcially a pretty good player. Now, it remains to be seen just how good Tucker can be. He'll have to prove a lot to earn catches in this Raiders offense that has some dangerous weapons.
Early signs are looking good for Tucker. If he can become a good WR3 for the Raiders, their wide receiver corps should be one of the best in the NFL this season.