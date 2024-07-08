Tyree Wilson put on hot seat by PFF after lackluster rookie season
By Mike Luciano
When the Las Vegas Raiders used the No. 7 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on Texas Tech star Tyree Wilson, this was a sign the front office was more interested in long-term potential than immediate impact. Wilson was a raw box of athletic tools, and he looked every bit the part of that in his debut season.
While the excellent play of Maxx Crosby helped overshadow Wilson's performance to a degree, Raiders fans are right to ask for more out of a player thought to be a cornerstone. Last year was a learning experience, but the team can't tolerate many more lackluster showings.
Wilson was named in PFF's list of 10 players who are under pressure to perform in their second season. The Raiders have become notorious for missing on first-round picks, specifically on the defensive side of the ball. The Clelin Ferrell vibes are only going to grow with another down year.
With Patrick Graham being retained as defensive coordinator and the one-two punch of Crosby and $110 million man Christian Wilkins ready to draw attention away from him, now is the perfect chance for Wilson to break out. If he doesn't things could get quite hairy for him.
Raiders DL Tyree Wilson listed as player under pressure by PFF
Wilson is a bit of a tweener, as he lacks the elite get-off most edge rushers have, yet is too slight for full-on defensive tackle work. Wilson only tallied 14 sacks during his final two seasons in Lubbock, proving further that he needs more pass rush development.
Wilson tallied just 3.5 sacks last year and won a tiny 6.4% of his pass-rush reps. Four players picked in the third round or later in 2023 had more sacks than Wilson, many of whom didn't have a player like Crosby eating up attention on the outside.
Luckily for Las Vegas, Wilson should have extra confidence and physical refinement after spending a year at the professional level. Graham's job security may depend on how well he incorporates Wilson into his new defensive line, which could lead to even more attention from the coaching staff.
Wilson is far from a no-doubt star in the NFL, but he has every bit of physical talent that could eventually turn him into one. The Raiders invested in Wilson thinking they could get elite production on his rookie season, and it's time for him to put rubber to the road.