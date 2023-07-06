3 most underappreciated defensive players in Raiders history
Looking at the three most underappreciated defensive players in the history of the Raiders franchise.
By Brad Weiss
In the history of the Raiders franchise, there have been some dominant players to play on the defensive side of the ball. All told, the Raiders have collected three Super Bowl championships in their team's history, and have sent 30 players or coaches to the Hall of Fame, though you won't find these three players on that list.
Here, we look at three Raiders star defensive players that are underappreciated at a national level.
- Greg Biekert
When it comes to the linebacker position in team history, few have done it better than Greg Biekert during his nine-year run with the team. A seventh-round selection out of the University of Colorado, Biekert led the Raiders in tackles in six of his nine seasons wearing the Silver and Black, but is mostly known for falling on Tom Brady's fumble that was ruled incomplete.
Incredibly, Biekert was never named to a Pro Bowl, an incredible statistic considering he never had fewer than 85 tackles in a season. For those who had the privilege of watching Biekert play, he was a constant within the Raiders defense, and he finished his Raiders career with over 900 tackles.