3 most underappreciated defensive players in Raiders history
We finish our piece on the three most underappreciated Raiders defensive players by looking at a defensive back that was downright special in the Silver and Black. Good safety and cornerback play has been an issue for the Raiders in recent years, but from 1988 through the 1997 NFL season, Terry McDaniel was an absolute playmaker in the Raiders defensive backfield.
The No. 9 overall pick by the Raiders in the 1988 NFL Draft, McDaniels would round into one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, making the Pro Bowl in four straight seasons from 1992 through 1996. A first-team All-Pro in 1993, McDaniel was also named second-team All-Pro in 1992, and then again in 1994 and 1995, establishing himself as a premier player at his position group.
A knee injury would rob him of a few games his final season with the Raiders, and he finished out his career with a one-year stint in Seattle. However, it was his work patrolling the Raiders secondary that lands him on this list, and he is still second in franchise history with yards on interception returns.
There have been some special defensive backs to put on the Silver and Black, including some of the best ever in league history. McDaniels is never mentioned with the likes of Willie Brown or Lester Hayes, but he finished his career only five interceptions short of both of their franchise-leading 39, cementing his place as an all-time great.