3 underrated moves the Las Vegas Raiders made in the 2023 offseason
By Brad Weiss
With our eyes on 2023 training camp, here are three underrated moves the Las Vegas Raiders made this offseason.
Training camp for the Las Vegas Raiders will kick off this month, as the team looks to bounce back from a disappointing six-win season a year ago. Second-year head coach Josh McDaniels is looking to avoid the same fate he had in Denver in his first stint as an NFL head coach, where he was fired during Year 2.
To do so, he is going to have to navigate a very tough AFC West division with a roster he helped build with Dave Ziegler this offseason. Some moves were big ones, including releasing quarterback Derek Carr, while some could end up being very underrated in a good way this season.
Here, we look at three of them.
- Re-signing Jesper Horsted
Back in March, the Raiders brought back two players on one-year deals, offensive tackle Brandon Parker, and tight end Jesper Horsted. While Parker is likely to be a depth offensive tackle, or not even make the team, Horsted is a player I believe should settle in as the TE3 when all is said and done.
After trading away Darren Waller, the Raiders added Austin Hooper and OJ Howard via free agency, and then went out and drafted Michael Mayer in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. That makes for a packed tight end group, and while the other three are bigger names, Horsted will prove to be a valuable piece in 2023.