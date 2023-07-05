3 underrated moves the Las Vegas Raiders made in the 2023 offseason
Here are three underrated moves made by the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2023 offseason.
By Brad Weiss
- Drafting Christopher Smith II in the fifth round
The Las Vegas Raiders added nine players to the organization during the 2023 NFL Draft, and in the fifth round, one player could end up being a starter as a rookie. Christopher Smith II was a two-time national title winner at Georgia, and in his last season as a Bulldog, was named a unanimous All-American.
The safety position should see some excellent competition this summer, as Tre'Von Moehrig tries to keep his starting job alongside free agent signing, Marcus Epps. Epps was a key on an Eagles defense that made it to the Super Bowl last season, and he will be relied on to be a leader at the position group in Year 1 in the Silver and Black.
For Smith, he has a real opportunity to make a statement this summer, and could slide past Moehrig on the depth chart at some point as a rookie. Moehrig was outstanding as a rookie, but faltered last season under first-year defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, paving way for playing time to be up for grabs this summer.