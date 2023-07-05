3 underrated moves the Las Vegas Raiders made in the 2023 offseason
Here are three underrated moves made by the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2023 offseason.
By Brad Weiss
3 underrated moves the Las Vegas Raiders made in the 2023 offseason
- Signing DeAndre Carter in free agency
Last offseason, Dave Ziegler traded away a first and second-round pick for Davante Adams, a move that was supposed to take the offense, led by Derek Carr, to the next level. However, while Adams had an huge season for the Raiders, Hunter Renfrow struggled, and Mack Hollins proved to be the No. 2 option at the wide receiver position.
This offseason, Ziegler once again bolstered the wide receiver room, adding Jakobi Meyers from New England, and veterans like Philip Dorsett and DeAndre Carter. While Dorsett has familiarity with McDaniels, the addition of Carter could be a huge one, as he will be used not only as a wide receiver, but could be a return man for the Raiders as well.
Wide receiver as a whole should be a strong point for the Raiders this season, and while Renfrow could be dealt away before training camp, the likelihood is he will start in the slot, with Adams and Meyers on the outside. Carter is going to be a jack-of-all-trades for the wide receiver group, and if he can match the numbers he put up last season in Los Angeles, 46 catches for over 500 yards, the Raiders will certainly take it.