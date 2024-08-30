Unflattering new poll names Raiders as one of NFL's worst run franchises
It's a good thing the Raiders have some illustrious history going for them, otherwise you might be tempted to call them one of the worst-run franchises in the NFL. And while you'd only be tempted to do so, anonymous NFL agents just went ahead and did it! For The Athletic!
In a big ol' piece of content that they dropped this week ($$), The Athletic polled a bunch of NFL agents about the NFL's current status quo, and the Raiders did not come away from it looking particularly strong. They didn't even come away from it looking normal; no one really had a single good thing to say about them. Things got so bad that, at one point, I almost started thinking the Raiders should trade Davante Adams to the Jets.
NFL agents are not overly fond of the Las Vegas Raiders
The Athletic asked a bunch of agents to rank the most unstable franchises across the league, and only the Panthers ended up with more votes (8) than the Raiders (7). Fair warning: the quotes sting. I'll only include one, because no one deserves to deal with this on the Friday of a long weekend.
"The owner (Mark Davis) frequently makes significant changes. He put Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler in charge and fired them after less than two seasons. Now, the Raiders have an inexperienced coach in Antonio Pierce and a retread GM hire in Tom Telesco. Organizations start at the top, and Davis doesn’t provide stability.”
That instability is something that The Athletic also hit on in their profile of former Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, who's now loving life in Green Bay. I can't really argue there – moving the team four times in less than 50 years speaks for itself, as does firing Josh McDaniels eight games into his second season. (And also just hiring Josh McDaniels in general.)
Even if agents aren't bending over backwards to get their clients to consider the Raiders, the city they play in does that job for them. But a franchise quarterback wouldn't hurt either.