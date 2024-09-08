What channel is Raiders game on today? Latest on how to watch Vegas in Week 1
By Levi Dombro
Week 1 for the Las Vegas Raiders will feature a marquee divisional matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. This is a pivotal game for both teams as they both have new head coaches and are undergoing major organizational transformations. With so much uncertainty surrounding this game, there should be a lot of interest all around the NFL.
If the Raiders want to get off on the right foot, they will have to win on the road at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Here's where to catch the game:
The contest will be televised on CBS at 1:05 PST (4:05 ET). To see if the game will be on locally in your area, check this coverage map (CBS Single).
Youtube TV's NFL Sunday Ticket will also be broadcasting the game whether the game is being shown in or out-of-market.
NFL+ and Paramount+ are both streaming options as well for fans to watch local games.