What time will the Las Vegas Raiders be on the clock in the 2024 NFL Draft?
The Las Vegas Raiders hold the 13th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, which means that fans will have to wait a little longer than they did a year ago to see who the black and silver add to the team. What the Raiders do with their first-round pick remains a mystery until draft night but for those fans who don't care about the first 12 picks, what time should they plan to tune into the festivities?
What time will the Las Vegas Raiders be on the clock in the 2024 NFL Draft?
While we obviously can't pinpoint the exact time that the Raiders will make their pick, we can speculate. The draft kicks off at 5:00 PM PST and every team in the first round has 10 minutes to make their draft choice. Of course, teams don't always use the full 10 minutes to make their pick so the timing can be off when it comes to when teams are on the clock.
The Green Bay Packers held the 13th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and tweeted about drafting Lukas Van Ness at 6:43 PM PST. The Philadelphia Eagles had the 13th pick in the 2022 draft and announced their pick at 6:40 PM PST. This is roughly when we can expect the Raiders to be on the clock.
As long as Raiders fans can tune in around 6:30 PM PST, they should be able to catch the selection.