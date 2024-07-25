Why 4 position battles will define Raiders' training camp
Every NFL team, including the Raiders, is dealing with position battles and roster questions at this point in the season. At this highly anticipated training camp, depth chart spots can be solidified and answers to these questions can start to be addressed.
Quarterback
This battle for the starting quarterback will likely be the most impactful this season 2024 for the Las Vegas Raiders (ranked No. 1 most intriguing position battle entering training camp by NFL.com). This competition may also determine what the future looks like for the Raiders and if they will be on the market for a quarterback next season.
Both quarterbacks have been learning a new offense, and we could expect to see either Aidan O’Connell or Gardner Minshew start solidifying themselves as the clear starter during training camp.
Cornerback
One of the more discussed positions throughout the offseason and with the current roster the top two spots on the depth chart seem locked in with Jack Jones and Nate Hobbs playing the slot/nickel spot. That leaves the other cornerback spot opposite Jones up for grabs. The front runners entering camp are second-year Jakorian Bennett, sixth-year veteran Brandon Facyson, and rookie Decamerion Richardson.
Safety
The defensive back room finds itself in very similar positions, with the top two depth chart spots locked in. Entering his fourth year is Tre’von Moehrig, who had his best season since entering the league last year. His spot atop the depth chart is locked in.
The No. 2 spot will likely be sixth-year veteran Marcus Epps, so like previously mentioned with cornerback, the third spot can be won in training camp. We will likely see Chris Smith II and Isaiah Pola-Mao, who are entering their second and third seasons, battle it out with rookie Trey Taylor, who has been impressive thus far, especially considering being taken in the seventh round.
Running Back
You can look at the running back situation from a couple of different angles. Will Zamir White be the premier back or will we see new coordinator Luke Getsy use more of a committee approach, which is something he has done in the past? If we assume White will be the lead back and Alexander Mattison will be the backup, possibly sharing some snaps, that will allow someone to establish themselves as the No. 3 back.
Going into the offseason, Ameer Abdullah would have been the obvious choice but with the impressive play of Dylan Laube, a sixth-round draft pick, the RB3 spot could still be available. Laube is versatile and has been playing very well since being drafted and if this type of play continues throughout camp, Laube could become a legitimate part of this backfield for the upcoming season. Also, be aware Brittain Brown, and Sincere McCormick to try and make their presence known in the coming weeks.
Starting Camp on PUP List:
LT Kolton Miller, WR Jalen Guyton, G Jackson Powers-Johnson, LB Darien Butler
Recent Transactions
Added: WR Keelan Doss and OL Corey Luciano.
Waived: G Jake Johanning