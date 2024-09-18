Why Raiders won't fall for trap game this time around vs. Panthers
By Austin Boyd
I can probably speak for most of Raider Nation when I saw fans weren't exactly thrilled when the news broke that Andy Dalton is starting over Bryce Young for the Carolina Panthers in Week 3. Over the years, the Las Vegas Raiders have become notorious for losing games like this.
Dalton is 3-0 in his career over the Raiders when he's thrown more than one pass in a start. The most notorious game in 2022 when the Saints beat the team 24-0. It's easy to understand why Raiders fans would be uneasy about Sunday's game against Carolina.
Everything expects the Raiders to win, the game is at home and the team is coming off a big win over the Ravens. If there ever was a trap game, this is it. The Panthers have been terrible but are making a change at quarterback. I have no doubt the Carolina offense will look more competent with Dalton at the helm but that doesn't change the fact that this team is devoid of talent.
The Raiders are not in a position to fall for trap games. They haven't won a playoff game in over 20 years. This franchise isn't allowed to underestimate teams. Luckily, that's not something they're likely to do anymore.
One thing that the Raiders teams that would lose these types of games in the past didn't have was Antonio Pierce as head coach. He is not one to take any opponent lightly, even if they look like the worst team in the NFL. Pierce will have his players ready to play for the home opener.
This is his first home game coaching since earning the full-time head coaching job. The fans were a big reason why Mark Davis decided to promote him. You really think he's going to have his team unprepared for the first game of the season in front of home fans? No chance.
Now, a win isn't good enough. The Raiders need to dominate this Panthers team to prove that they're different. This is the kind of game a Josh McDaniels or Jon Gruden-coached team would've played close. Those days are gone and if Pierce really wants to differentiate himself from failed Raiders coaches, he needs his team to make a big statement on Sunday and win by 10+ points.