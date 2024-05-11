Will Tre Tucker and Ameer Abdullah be Raiders in 2024?
This offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders have made some moves, and when teams do that, people tend to talk. The latest topic of conversation concerning the Raiders is to do with the roster and who might not be on it to start the 2024 season.
Two Raiders players were included in Bleacher Report's list, which may surprise some. There was a Let's examine these claims and consider the possible outcomes.
Could the Raiders cut Ameer Abdullah?
Though the veteran back recently signed an extension this offseason, running back Ameer Abdullah was still considered a possible cut candidate. Yes, Abdullah did sign an extension, but it is only for $1.8 million, so the Raiders could easily let him go given that he is a 30-year-old back, and selected Dylan Laube, a running back out of New Hampshire in the sixth round.
Laube led the FCS in all-purpose yards per game (209.5) in 2023. The rookie's age of 24 may have contributed to his fall in the draft, but it also could indicate that he is getting closer to making an impact this year. The way each of these players plays during the offseason will probably reveal Ameer Abdullah's future status with the Raiders.
Could the Raiders trade Tre Tucker?
It would come as a surprise to many if Tre Tucker did not start the season with the Las Vegas Raiders. With all of the circumstances surrounding his rookie campaign, the wide receiver displayed a lot of promise.
Throughout the previous season, Tucker demonstrated his speed and ability to make big plays by doing so on several occasions. However, the rumors that Tucker could be a trade asset, almost certainly stem from the recent addition of two veteran wide receivers, Michael Gallup and Jalen Guyton. Also, add the selection of a versatile tight end that can line up at receiver, could make people question exactly where Tucker fits into the plan.
Having said that, even with the addition of three new legitimate threats to throw the ball to. I still believe Tre Tucker has a real role on this team and the potential to have a breakout season if he stays with the Raiders. New OC Getsy is known for establishing the running game and making deep shots; what better weapon to use on a deep shot than Tucker?
Unlike Abdullah, who will most likely compete with a rookie for a roster spot, Tucker could face a couple of veterans. Both will be interesting stories to watch over the offseason, and see how the competition plays out in training camp.