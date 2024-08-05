Your Raiders guide for Madden 25
By Levi Dombro
The Madden 25 individual player ratings have been released over the past couple of days, and as always, controversy and bedlam ensued. These ratings do not have any merit in the football world, but it can be frustrating when a fan tries to play with or against a certain team or player and their play does not resemble the product seen on the field.
The Las Vegas Raiders' best players are Maxx Crosby, Davante Adams, and Christian Wilkins, to nobody’s surprise, and the team has two of the best five overall players in the AFC West.
Regardless of their impact, people always find these ratings to be intriguing. While the game has not yet been released, Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team has been releasing the top players at each position by rating, and Tristen Kuhn has been detailing each individual player on the Raiders. Because of the work of these two, I am pleased to present to you the comprehensive guide to all things Raiders in Madden 2025.