Your Raiders guide for Madden 25
By Levi Dombro
The Line Groups
Offensive Line:
Kolton Miller: 87 (T-14th)
Andre James: 80 (7th)
Jackson Powers-Johnson: 75 (T-32nd)
Cody Whitehair: 75 (T-32nd)
Andrus Peat: 72
Dylan Parham: 72 (T-46th)
Thayer Munford: 71 (T-54th)
DJ Glaze: 69
Ben Brown: 63
Jordan Meredith: 60
Andrew Coker: 59
Lots to digest here. I appreciate that the two anchors of the Raiders' line, Miller and James, are getting some recognition, as Miller ranks 14th in the game among tackles. However, I am not sure what Dylan Parham has to do in order to get some love. He played almost every snap last season for the Silver and Black, and he played well.
Ranking him below a player like Cody Whitehair is a bit odd, but I am glad to see Powers-Johnson getting some love from the people at EA. Andrew Coker making the list is an interesting choice, as a player like Dalton Wagner figures to have a better chance of making the team. Let’s hope this group outperforms their ratings.
Defensive End:
Maxx Crosby: 97 (X Factor) (T-3rd)
Tyree Wilson: 73
Malcolm Koonce: 72
Janarius Robinson: 66
Amari Gainer: 62
Charles Snowden: 62
Elerson Smith: 62
Everyone should be pleased that Crosby is a 97 overall with X-factor ability. It is entirely appropriate and not at all surprising that he is tied for the second-best rating in the league, as Myles Garrett and Micah Parsons are 98 overall and Watt is a 97. But there is more to discuss here than Crosby. In what universe is Malcolm Koonce a 72? In what universe is he rated below Tyree Wilson? Nobody else with 8.0 sacks in the ballpark of the rating, so shame on EA for that.
Defensive Tackle:
Christian Wilkins: 88 (9th)
John Jenkins: 75
Adam Butler: 72
Byron Young: 69
Matthew Butler: 66
Nesta Jade Silvera: 66
Marquan McCall: 62
Wilkins is the ninth highest-rated defensive tackle in the game, which feels like a bit of an underrating. His play last year should have put him in the 90s, but that’s okay, he improved by two points. John Jenkins and Adam Butler are better than their ratings indicate as well, but at least they remain the same as last year and did not get worse.
There is a steep drop-off behind Wilkins in this game, as there is in reality. However, the bigger issue is the gap between Butler and the next best DT, which does not look like much in this game but is in reality. McCall has made some waves in camp, so maybe he emerges in a group desperate for a fourth contributor.