Your Raiders guide for Madden 25
By Levi Dombro
The Defense and Specialists
Linebackers:
Robert Spillane: 80
Divine Deablo: 74
Tommy Eichenberg: 70
Amari Burney: 64
Kana’i Mauga: 62
Luke Masterson: 62
Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo are still a bit underrated, but these ratings are not outlandish. Eichenberg being a 70 overall is a pleasant surprise, but I am not sure where the disrespect of Luke Masterson comes from. Him being rated below Burney and Mauga is a slap in the face, as he has carved out a nice career for himself as a backup. He should be more in the ballpark of Eichenberg.
Cornerbacks:
Nate Hobbs: 81 (T-36th)
Jack Jones: 74 (T-80th)
Jakorian Bennett: 71
Brandon Facyson: 70
Decamerion Richardson: 69
MJ Devonshire: 66
Cornell Armstrong: 66
Sam Webb: 66
The cornerback ratings are a bit of a mixed bag. While no players are near the top 20, fans should be pleased to see Hobbs rated so highly. It is a mystery, however, why Jack Jones is a 74. Nothing about his play last year would indicate he deserves this ranking, and to make matters worse, his play recognition rating is a 75. I do not even have to pull up the clip from the Chargers game for most NFL fans to know the play I am referencing when I say that this is blasphemous.
That one play alone should speak volumes about his awareness, but I digress. Hopefully, the play of this cornerback room forces EA’s hand, and multiple guys move up into the high 70s and into the low 80s, but for now, the Raiders' secondary will be torched by opposing Madden teams.
Safeties:
Tre’Von Moehrig: 81 (T-15th)
Marcus Epps: 78 (T-21st)
Trey Taylor: 68
Chris Smith II: 67
Isaiah Pola-Mao: 64
Moehrig’s rating is appropriate, but Marcus Epps is a bit underrated. His lack of big plays will always be a knock on him when comparing him other safeties, but he is as solid as they come and invaluable to the Raiders’ defense. I am pleasantly surprised with both Taylor and Smith II’s ratings, but how on earth is Pola-Mao a 64?
They have him rated below Cornell Armstrong and Byron Young. The same as Zach Gentry. That’s not the player I know, and that’s not the player he is or will be this season. A terrible, terrible rating if I’ve ever seen one.
Specialists:
AJ Cole: 85 (1st)
Daniel Carlson: 79 (T-9th)
Jacob Bobenmoyer: 31
Cole is the highest-rated punter in the game, which makes sense. Carlson is the ninth-best kicker, which is palatable considering he regressed slightly last year, but I still believe he is a top five kicker in the league and I trust him in big moments immensely. Bobenmoyer’s rating is a bit unfair because he is categorized as a tight end instead of a long snapper, but if Madden ratings do not matter, then Madden long snapper ratings REALLY do not matter.