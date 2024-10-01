Zamir White may have diminished role following Antonio Pierce comments
By Austin Boyd
Through four games this season, Zamir White has not been an adequate replacement for Josh Jacobs. He's averaging just 3.1 yards per carry in four games for the Las Vegas Raiders. Even during the team's big rushing day against the Browns, White only managed 2.9 yards per carry.
That's not to mention that he's already lost two fumbles on the season, including one against the Browns that was returned for a touchdown. Alexander Mattison has been getting the second-most carries and his numbers are much different.
He's averaging 5.1 yards per carry and had a huge day against the Browns as he had 60 rushing yards on just five carries. When asked about Mattison, head coach Antonio Pierce had an interesting answer.
"He's deserved more reps," Pierce told reporters on Monday, "and he'll get 'em."
That doesn't necessarily mean that White has lost his starting job. Mattison had a chance to be a starting running back last season with the Vikings and only averaged 3.9 yards per carry. He may just be better suited to be an RB2.
Regardless, the Raiders should be giving Mattison more carries as long as he's more productive than White. The team has issues at quarterback so establishing a good running game will continue to be important for the offense.