Predicting the Raiders' next 3 games after a much-needed bye week

The bye week came at an interesting time for the Las Vegas Raiders. On the one hand, they desperately needed the time off to get healthy, as stars like Maxx Crosby, Brock Bowers, Jakobi Meyers and Kolton Miller are all dealing with injuries.

Even other significant contributors like Adam Butler and Isaiah Pola-Mao are banged up. But on the other hand, the Raiders' 31-0 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7 surely left a bad taste in their mouths, and they had to stew on the brutal defeat for quite some time.

Hopefully, Las Vegas took full advantage of its time off, got healthy, self-scouted and hit the reset button. With that in mind, let's take a look at the Raiders' next three opponents and make some predictions about how the Silver and Black will fare.

Predicting Raiders' next 3 games after the bye week

Week 9: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

This has all the makings of a weird game. Not only are both teams coming off a bye week, but both are still on the heels of a blowout loss in Week 7. The Jaguars once looked like an AFC frontrunner, but they're now down in the dumps after two abysmal offensive showings before the bye.

Surely, both of these clubs will be trying out some new stuff to right the ship, which could make for a sloppy game. That plays fully into the Raiders' favor, and they're getting a lot of talented players back from injury, so they may have the wherewithal to pull out a home win.

Prediction: Raiders win 21-20

Week 10: @ Denver Broncos (TNF)

Unfortunately, the Broncos have been a good football team in 2025. They're still just 1-2 against teams with a winning record, but as Raider Nation knows, Las Vegas is far from that at 2-5. Denver has had some pretty dicey wins against bad teams, but this isn't likely to be one of them.

RELATED: Raiders fans will love the latest projected Geno Smith replacement

Traveling to Denver for a cold November evening game feels like an uphill battle, and it's hard to imagine Geno Smith and Co. doing much against this mighty Broncos defense. Daniel Carlson should be able to have some success kicking a mile above sea level, however.

Prediction: Broncos win 24-9

Week 11: vs Dallas Cowboys (MNF)

The rest advantage that the Raiders could have had in this game is wiped away by the Cowboys having a Week 10 bye. Still, Las Vegas will be at home and going up against easily the worst defense that they'll face all year.

However, the Dallas offense is still a juggernaut, and a high-scoring shootout isn't exactly a recipe for success for the Raiders. This game may remind fans of the 2021 Thanksgiving game, but the Silver and Black end up on the wrong side of this result.

Prediction: Cowboys win 35-27