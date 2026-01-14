Projected landing spot for Tyree Wilson is painfully obvious for Raiders fans

Nobody would accuse the Las Vegas Raiders of being savants in the NFL Draft. Of course, it is difficult when the organization gives a general manager just one go at it, and it is impossible to build a team in your vision when ownership is so impatient. But I digress.

The Raiders simply haven’t found enough effective players in the draft, especially not in the first round. Tyree Wilson, unfortunately, is a prime example of that. The three-year veteran recorded 8.0 sacks in his first two NFL seasons, and he tacked on another 4.0 in 2025.

Is that fine production for an NFL edge rusher? Sure. But should that player have been the No. 7 overall pick in the draft, taken before stars like Bijan Robinson, Christian Gonzalez and Jalen Carter? Certainly not. But that’s what Las Vegas chose to do.

Raiders should call Jerry Jones to see if Cowboys want Tyree Wilson

Wilson impressed in the final game of the 2025 NFL season, and he has certainly flashed his potential at times. But with the Raiders set to hire the fourth different head coach of Wilson’s career already, it has been hard for him to develop and follow through on the original plan from when he was drafted.

His fifth-year option won’t be picked up, meaning Wilson will be in a contract year in 2026. If he’s not deemed to be a critical part of the future, John Spytek could unload him to another team that sees his potential.

But which? And at what price? That is where the Dallas Cowboys come in.

Jerry Jones, the... let's call him "eccentric," owner and general manager of the Cowboys, LOVES former first-rounders. Whatever the opposite of being allergic to something is, Jones has that for players who have a "first-rounder" label attached to them.

To be fair, a lot of teams are intrigued by players selected so high, as there was a reason a franchise invested such early capital in them. But Jones, in particular, has an affinity for such players, and that is what Wilson is.

Plus, Dallas ranked in the bottom third of team sacks after trading away Micah Parsons this offseason. They had fewer sacks than Las Vegas did, and Raider Nation complained about the pass rush all season.

If there was ever a team that could want Wilson and perhaps pay a higher price for him, it would be the Cowboys, led by Jerry Jones. He sent a fourth-rounder to the Carolina Panthers for Jonathan Mingo, for crying out loud.

Wilson could easily intrigue Jones this offseason, as there was smoke surrounding a Wilson-to-Dallas trade at the deadline of the 2025 NFL season. That could resurface with the season now done, and perhaps both teams have changed their tune a bit more.

It doesn't hurt that Wilson grew up in Texas and played football for both Texas A&M and Texas Tech in college. Given his up-and-down career in Las Vegas thus far, perhaps a change of scenery and a return home could rejuvenate Wilson. Perhaps Jones wants another feel-good hometown kid story.

Based on the fact that Jones sent a fourth-round pick for Mingo, who had 539 yards and 0 touchdowns upon being acquired, the Cowboys could easily send a similar package to the Raiders for Wilson. Jones is an aggressive owner, and sometimes, it is okay to take advantage of that.

The Raiders could easily land an early Day 3 pick for Wilson, and in a deep defensive line draft and free agency class, particularly at edge rusher, Las Vegas could find a suitable replacement or two. It's tough to give up on first-rounders, but Spytek loves his picks more than anything.