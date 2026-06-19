Proposed 'no-brainer' Raiders signing is still an absolutely nonsensical idea

As the Las Vegas Raiders now head toward training camp, there's a spot on the roster that a lot of people think is not up to par. But the team also seems content to go with who they have, unless something changes rather dramatically. And the depth of talent is certainly there to be tapped into.

Though his system made Jaxon Smith-Njigba into one last season, there's an argument that Klint Kubiak's offense doesn't need a clear-cut alpha No. 1 wide receiver to be effective. And while a dose of veteran experience might be welcome in that position group, that player would have to be the right fit in concert with rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza's development track.

ESPN's Aaron Schatz has proposed one final offseason move for each NFL team, and his move for the Raiders sings a familiar tune.

"Sign wide receiver Stefon Diggs'

"Diggs was the dependable No. 1 target who helped the Bills' Josh Allen significantly improve. Then he was the dependable No. 1 target who helped the Patriots' Drake Maye significantly improve. So why wait for Fernando Mendoza's second season to get him a dependable No. 1 target who can help him significantly improve? The Las Vegas receiver depth chart is severely lacking, and Diggs was still good enough to finish second among wideouts last season in ESPN Analytics' receiver score. This one seems like a no-brainer."

No thanks.

Las Vegas Raiders and Stefon Diggs are simply not a fit for each other

Signing Diggs does seem like a no-brainer on the surface, as he is a very good veteran wideout with connections on the roster and throughout the coaching staff. He'd undeniably be WR1. But the Raiders would have to not be thinking about his all-around fit to sign him.

While what he did last season with the Patriots was noteworthy, coming off a torn ACL while playing for the Houston Texans the previous season, the version of Diggs that elevated Josh Allen with the Buffalo Bills no longer exists.

The idea of reuniting with Kirk Cousins and Kubiak based on their history with the Vikings only goes so far, if anyone can even comfortably tab how many starts Cousins will make this season before giving way to Mendoza.

Houston and New England played their situations with Diggs well, ensuring they would get his best focus without the passive-aggressive drama he had cultivated before. Teams like the Raiders are also probably not anywhere on his radar.

In a recent mailbag feature, three readers asked Sam Warren of The Athletic about the possibility that the Raiders will sign Diggs.

"Many of you are wondering if the Raiders have interest in Diggs. My short answer: I don’t think so."

Warren noted how the team has professed confidence in the current wide receiver group, with a sentiment of "limited opportunities, not limited talent" to explain a lack of proven production. Then Warren got into Diggs' side of the equation.

"I’m not sure Las Vegas would be an ideal landing spot for Diggs. While still productive, the two-time All-Pro will turn 33 in November. Last offseason, Diggs did sign with a New England Patriots team coming off a down season, but there was more faith in league circles that New England could have quick success.

"The Raiders, given the current stage of their rebuild as well as their 2026 schedule, aren’t likely to be a championship or even playoff contender this upcoming season. And even if Diggs did want to sign, adding him is the type of luxury move made by teams believing they’re one piece away, rather than a team laying the groundwork like the Raiders.

"I would never rule anything out, as general manager John Spytek has shown he’s not timid to make moves. But given the team’s belief in its current group and the status of the current roster, I’d say a Diggs signing remains unlikely."

The concept of Diggs in Silver and Black falls apart under even a little bit of common sense scrutiny of it from one side or the other. We should never say never on these kinds of things, but this is pretty darn close.