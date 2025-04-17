Ohio State running back reveals feelings about potential reunion with Chip Kelly

The Las Vegas Raiders had the NFL's worst rushing offense last season. Some of that can be blamed on an offensive line that wasn't very good, but the stable of running backs was not exactly fantastic either.

So the Raiders feel sure to come out of next week's draft with a running back. Many mock drafts tab Ashton Jeanty to them at No. 6 overall, but a deep class at the position puts waiting to address the need in play.

In the second or third round range, two Ohio State running backs (TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins) stand out due to Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly having worked with them last season.

Quinshon Judkins makes feelings clear about possible reunion with Chip Kelly

Judkins appeared on Tuesday's edition of "Up And Adams" with Kay Adams. Adams asked Judkins when the last time he spoke to Kelly was.

“I had a formal with the Raiders at the combine and I got to see him again and everyone else that was in the room from their staff,” Judkins said. “It was just awesome to get to see him and see how he’s thriving in the new culture. I’m happy for him [because of] the success that we’ve had together, and to see him go do special things on the next level.”



Adams then asked Judkins the easy follow-up about how a reunion with Kelly in Las Vegas would be for him.



"I mean, it would be great,” Judkins said. “I love that way that his versatility with using me this past year, this past season, different ways he can get me the ball. We can just draw stuff up on the fly.

You love coaches like that because they care about how players think about the game and how certain things work out. He cares about the players’ opinion and I think that’s solid as a coach because it matters.”

Chip Kelly and Ohio State RB Quinshon Judkins reunion on the Raiders? 👀



The two met during a formal at the NFL Combine and Judkins is open to the possibility.@heykayadams | @quinshon_ pic.twitter.com/T2FnXkqlcv — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) April 15, 2025

Comps for Judkins include Joe Mixon (Lance Zierlein of NFL.com), Kareem Hunt (AJ Cola of Raiders Wire) and Isiah Pacheco (Mike Luciano of FanSided).

While he answered questions about his speed with a 4.48-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, Judkins (6-foot, 221 pounds) is not as explosive a runner as Henderson. That said, he seems better-suited to being a true every-down back than his former Ohio State teammate is and that may be a differentiator for the Raiders as they hone in on running backs they feel fit them best.