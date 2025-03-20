Raheem Mostert introductory press conference: Thoughts on Chip Kelly, Geno Smith and more

The Las Vegas Raiders have been criticized at times for being relatively inactive this offseason, but in reality, new general manager John Spytek has done an incredible job of finding productive pieces at a low price point.

One of those pieces was veteran running back Raheem Mostert, who signed with the team on a one-year deal worth up to $2.1 million. He'll be tasked with improving the Raiders' rushing attack, which was the worst in the league last season.

Mostert had his introductory press conference on Wednesday at the team facility in Henderson, Nevada, when he officially signed his contract. The 10-year NFL veteran had several interesting things to say about his new coaches and quarterback.

New Raiders RB Raheem Mostert on Chip Kelly and Geno Smith

On Chip Kelly's offense

"I noticed that it's definitely tailored to the type of run scheme that I'm used to," said Mostert. "The type of game that I can form my game into. Talking with Chip just last week, ... it's all similar, just the verbiage is going to be different."

Mostert got his start in the NFL as an undrafted free agent for the Philadelphia Eagles when Chip Kelly was the head coach back in 2015. Although he was cut from the initial 53-man roster, he was on the team's practice squad until he was poached by the Miami Dolphins.

He also ended up on the San Francisco 49ers with Kelly once again in 2016, so the two have a rapport. Now, almost a decade later, the two will reunite in Las Vegas and look to turn around this Raiders run game. Mostert seems confident that his skills will once again translate to Kelly's offense, even if he needs to study the playbook a bit.

On quarterback Geno Smith

"First and foremost, I would have to say that Geno is a top-tier pro," said Mostert. "When he heard the news that I was getting signed to the Raiders, ... I get a text from a strange number saying 'Hey, this is Geno, I'm super excited to have you, man.' ... that just tells you the type of player that he is and wants to be. ... He's on track to be something great."

Mostert and Smith have never played together in the NFL, but the two clearly have a great amount of respect for each other. It should be music to the ears of Raider Nation that Smith is already taking on a leadership role within the organization and reaching out to new players.

It will be some time until fans see them together in uniform, but it's good that the players are staying connected in the offseason, especially with such roster turnover.

On his role in the RB room

"One thing that I truly try to implement in the running back room and even in the locker room is, 'You help me feed my family, I'll help you feed yours,'" said Mostert. "We all work together. It's never really supposed to be any grudge within the team. It's all supposed to be team-driven. ... At the end of the day, a win is a win, and if you can go in and help with that (the team will be better)."

At this point in his career, Mostert is not a bell-cow running back, and he seems to be aware of this. Instead of being frustrated about his presumed role, he seems intent on helping not only the rest of the players at his position but the entire roster.

Las Vegas will likely draft a young running back or two, and while Mostert will still be an important producer for the offense, he is not likely to be a centerpiece of the franchise moving forward. Having mature veterans like Mostert around is the most surefire way to ensure the development of young players, as well as the development of a great culture.