Raheem Mostert’s comments confirm Dolphins handed the Raiders a gift

The Las Vegas Raiders took a major gamble last offseason when they let star running back Josh Jacobs leave in free agency. Then-general manager Tom Telesco felt like he could replace Jacobs with Zamir White and Alexander Mattison, but that proved to be incredibly wrong.

Las Vegas had the 32nd-ranked rushing attack in the NFL last season, as the unit mustered only 79.8 yards per game. Sincere McCormick was a glimmer of hope for the Silver and Black, but he got hurt toward the end of the season and is far from a proven commodity.

To mitigate this issue, the team went out and signed veteran Raheem Mostert during free agency and wagered the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Boise State's Ashton Jeanty. These two, and perhaps McCormick, will be tasked with revitalizing the run game under new play-caller Chip Kelly.

Raiders' Raheem Mostert slams Dolphins after Jalen Ramsey trade

Mostert's sudden departure from the Miami Dolphins was a bit of a mystery this offseason, but the Raiders were the beneficiaries. After the Dolphins traded away Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith on Tuesday, Mostert weighed in on social media and gave some clarity as to how things went down.

"Hot take: Be a Pro-bowler on the Dolphins, get treated like [expletive]," Mostert wrote. "Happy for my guys though! GO BALL OUT!!"

This is a strong statement from the Raiders' veteran running back, and it indicates that the Dolphins severely mishandled their relationship with Mostert. This has been a pattern with Miami over the last several years, as star players never seem to stay with the franchise.

Mostert is a welcome addition to the Silver and Black, however, as he led the NFL in rushing touchdowns during the 2023 season. He had an injury-shortened campaign in 2024 but is just one year removed from a Pro Bowl honor.

He already has a rapport with Kelly after brief stints with him on both the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers, so he should hit the ground running in the Raiders' offense this year. He is expected to play a complementary but important role alongside Jeanty in 2025.

NFL teams make mistakes all the time, and it seems like the Dolphins made a major one by letting Mostert go. Raider Nation will forever be indebted to Miami's leadership if Mostert is a pivotal piece of a Las Vegas offense that has a resurgence this season.